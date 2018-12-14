The holiday season is here, which means the Orlando Zine Fest is upon us

click to enlarge
When anyone anywhere at any time can voice any sort of opinion, shouting into the void of the virtual space, there’s really something to be said for just … sitting down and putting ideas on real, physical, three-dimensional paper. So, then, why not a day of celebration? It’s the holiday season and Orlando Zine Fest is again upon us. With each passing year, the event finds a way to expand in scope and substance – it’s got to be Way Up There among the country’s finest zine-scene functions – and this go-round OZF is living up to that “fest” moniker more than ever, thanks to a jam-packed Saturday schedule. Join in on a zine-making workshop at the Orlando Museum of Art, dash on over to Will’s Dirty Laundry to flip through the wares of more than 60 (and counting!) zinesters, and cap off your evening with the verifiably eclectic lineup of the OZF after-party at Uncle Lou’s. Zines, sunrise to sundown – Orlando, cut and paste your heart out. – Madeleine Scott
Saturday, Dec. 15, 5 p.m. | Will’s Pub/Dirty Laundry, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | facebook.com/orlandozinefest
| free