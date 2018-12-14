The Heard

Friday, December 14, 2018

Rapper 6lack brings his celebrated album 'East Atlanta Love Letter' to Hard Rock Orlando

Posted By on Fri, Dec 14, 2018 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA 6LACK
  • Photo via 6lack
Atlanta rapper 6lack – who took a hiatus from performing last year to spend time with his young daughter – has returned in a big way. The gifted MC, best known for 2016 platinum single “Prblms,” casually announced on Twitter earlier this year that he had a new album wrapped, and then, in short order, released East Atlanta Love Letter, an ambitious new album complete with guest spots from Future and J. Cole and a touching album cover pic of 6lack with his daughter strapped to him in a baby carrier, while he recorded music in his (actual) kitchen. His sound is narcotized and dreamlike, like modern trip-hop stripped of the yoga studio connotations, and his flow is in turns plaintive, intricate and lost in a dream. East Atlanta Love Letter is an affecting portrait of a young artist growing up and moving on. His shows in Florida last year were packed out and on point. Expect nothing less this year. – Matthew Moyer

with Summer Walker | Monday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m. | Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd. | 407-351-5483 | hardrock.com | $33-$63

