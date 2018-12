click image Photo via the Zombies/Facebook

It's indeed the time of the season … psych-rock legends the Zombies were just this week finally inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame and, in a perfect coincidence, Orlando music fans will soon have another chance to see this storied band in person early next year.Anchored by mainstays Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone, expect the hits as well as deep dives through phantasmagorical material like the song cycle The Zombies headline the Plaza Live on Thursday, Feb., 21, 2019, at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.