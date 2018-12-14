Florida lawmaker tries again with bill to ban fracking

click to enlarge Photo by Monivette Cordeiro

Sen. Linda Stewart

After failed attempts to pass such a bill in the past, a Senate Democrat filed a proposal Thursday that would ban the controversial oil- and natural-gas drilling process known as “fracking.”Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, filed the proposal (SB 146) for consideration during the 2019 legislative session, which will start in March.Environmental groups and some lawmakers have long wanted to block potential fracking in Florida, but bills have died.During the 2018 session, a Senate version was approved by two committees, while a House version was never heard.Fracking, in part, involves injecting water, sand and chemicals underground to create fractures in rock formations, allowing natural gas and oil to be released.While supporters say fracking increases production and holds down energy costs, opponents argue it threatens water supplies and can cause environmental damage.