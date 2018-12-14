Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 14, 2018

Bloggytown

Florida lawmaker tries again with bill to ban fracking

Posted By on Fri, Dec 14, 2018 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge Sen. Linda Stewart - PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
  • Sen. Linda Stewart
After failed attempts to pass such a bill in the past, a Senate Democrat filed a proposal Thursday that would ban the controversial oil- and natural-gas drilling process known as “fracking.”

Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, filed the proposal (SB 146) for consideration during the 2019 legislative session, which will start in March.

Environmental groups and some lawmakers have long wanted to block potential fracking in Florida, but bills have died.

During the 2018 session, a Senate version was approved by two committees, while a House version was never heard.



Fracking, in part, involves injecting water, sand and chemicals underground to create fractures in rock formations, allowing natural gas and oil to be released.

While supporters say fracking increases production and holds down energy costs, opponents argue it threatens water supplies and can cause environmental damage.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ron DeSantis wants to pull some bullshit before restoring rights to Florida felons Read More

  2. Neil deGrasse Tyson cancels Orlando appearance following sexual misconduct accusations Read More

  3. 'Hamilton' tickets are still available in Orlando, y’all Read More

  4. Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy slams Trump's attempt to deport Vietnamese war refugees Read More

  5. AKC National Championships, the largest dog show in the country, comes to Orlando this weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation