Drive-thru clinic in Orange County offers free flu and hepatitis A shots this weekend

click image
The Florida Department of Health in Orange County
is offering free flu and hepatitis A shots at a drive-thru clinic Saturday.
Nurse practitioners will be on site to administer the vaccines at the event, where folks aren't even required to leave their cars. It's as easy as putting your vehicle in park, rolling down the window, hiking up your sleeve and then voilà – vaccinated.
The state health department advises residents to wear loose-fitting or sleeveless clothing so the flu shot can be administered to the upper arm, according to a news release
from the department.
The flu shot is available for adults and children six months and older, while the hepatitis A shot is available for people who are 19 years or older.
The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Saturday, at 1001 Executive Center Drive in Orlando.
According to a report from WMFE
, there has been a rise in hepatitis A cases at the local level. Of those who have fallen ill with the virus, 83 percent have required hospitalization.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.