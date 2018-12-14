AKC National Championships, the largest dog show in the country, comes to Orlando this weekend

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe

Dog shows are like Toddlers & Tiaras for loyal pets and their owners, and they’re to be taken just as seriously, if not even more so. (Have you even seen Best in Show?) The 2018 American Kennel Club National Championship will be held at the Orange County Convention Center right here in Orlando this weekend, an event that showcases the best national and international canine athletes who compete to win any of 10 titles including herding, hound and sporting groups. It’s a dog-eat-dog world out there – in the end, only one pooch will come out victorious and win the coveted title of “Best in Show.”