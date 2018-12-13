Jane Lynch: A Swingin’ Little Christmas comes to the Dr. Phillips Center for a truly merry affair

click to enlarge Photo via Dr. Philips Center

Emmy-winning actress Jane Lynch has worn many guises on stage and screen – Sue Sylvester on Fox’s Glee, Miss Hannigan in Broadway’s Annie and most recently Sophie Lennon in Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – but this week the towering talent is playing herself at the Dr. Phillips Center’s Pugh Theater. Accompanied by pal Kate Flannery (Meredith from NBC’s The Office), musician Tim Davis (ABC’s Boy Band) and a live jazz quintet, Lynch will reinterpret classic holiday songs as heard on her newly released Swingin’ Little Christmas album while showing off her signature sharp wit. Now, if only Christy Cummings (the dog trainer Lynch played in Best in Show) could make an appearance, it would truly be a merry Christmas.