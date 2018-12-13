The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 13, 2018

The Gist

Jane Lynch: A Swingin’ Little Christmas comes to the Dr. Phillips Center for a truly merry affair

Posted By on Thu, Dec 13, 2018 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DR. PHILIPS CENTER
  • Photo via Dr. Philips Center
Emmy-winning actress Jane Lynch has worn many guises on stage and screen – Sue Sylvester on Fox’s Glee, Miss Hannigan in Broadway’s Annie and most recently Sophie Lennon in Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – but this week the towering talent is playing herself at the Dr. Phillips Center’s Pugh Theater. Accompanied by pal Kate Flannery (Meredith from NBC’s The Office), musician Tim Davis (ABC’s Boy Band) and a live jazz quintet, Lynch will reinterpret classic holiday songs as heard on her newly released Swingin’ Little Christmas album while showing off her signature sharp wit. Now, if only Christy Cummings (the dog trainer Lynch played in Best in Show) could make an appearance, it would truly be a merry Christmas.

Friday-Sunday, Dec. 14-16 , various times | Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $55-$75

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Jane Lynch: A Swingin' Little Christmas @ Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center

    • Fri., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., Sat., Dec. 15, 2:30 & 8 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 16, 2:30 & 6:30 p.m. $55-$75

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump's limo and a steakhouse: The future of Orlando's Artegon Marketplace is starting to take shape Read More

  2. Michelle Obama's book tour is coming to Florida next year Read More

  3. Orlando's Megabus stop moves from North Semoran to Orange Blossom Trail Read More

  4. Florida Rep. Al Lawson was among five Democrats who sided with GOP to block vote on Saudi Arabia's war in Yemen Read More

  5. Hurricane Michael insurance losses top $4 billion Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation