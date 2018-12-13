The Gist

Thursday, December 13, 2018

'Hamilton' tickets are still available in Orlando, y’all

Posted By on Thu, Dec 13, 2018 at 1:50 PM

Despite the hype, you didn't miss your shot to see Hamilton at the Dr. Phillips Center early next year, as a few select tickets are still available.

Tickets to the smash hit Broadway musical went on sale Nov. 16 and though over 37,000 people waited in the online waiting room for them, the show is not entirely sold out yet.

Fair warning, the tickets left are neither cheap nor front-and-center, with prices for orchestra, balcony and mezzanine ranging from $249 to $279.

Though many seats are taken, there are still shows (like Tuesday, Feb. 5, or Wednesday, Feb. 6) that have multiple seats together so that you can go with a group.



Hamilton is a rap musical that tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, the United States' first Secretary of the Treasury. Since its Broadway premiere in 2015, it has catapulted into success, winning 11 Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, a Grammy and more.

Tickets are still on sale on the Dr. Phillips Center's website.

