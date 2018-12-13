Thursday, December 13, 2018
Dark synth stars Boy Harsher to play Orlando this spring
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Dec 13, 2018 at 3:58 PM
photo by Nedda Afsar courtesy Leftfield PR
Up-and-coming dark synth duo
Boy Harsher
have announced a new round of North American tour dates set for next spring, and in news that will make many a local goth smile, the band will be returning to the City Beautiful.
Boy Harsher will play Stonewall as part of a Panic! club night, which they also
played back in 2017 with Profligate and Autarx
. Just as thrilling is the news that the touring support act is New Orleans industrial agit-punks Special Interest, who also
played here back in 2017 as part of a double-bill with UV-TV
to a packed house at Stardust.
Boy Harsher headline Panic! at Stonewall
on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12.
VIDEO
