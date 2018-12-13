Thursday, December 13, 2018
Blacklist Babes burlesque holds their Holiday Extravaganza this week at The Falcon
Posted
By Thaddeus McCollum
on Thu, Dec 13, 2018 at 7:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Blacklist Babes/Facebook
The all-singing, all-dancing Blacklist Babes burlesque troupe returns to the Falcon this weekend with a special holiday-themed cabaret. Enjoy special routines sure to leave you feeling warm and fuzzy, followed by a Christmas cookie party with the cast. Bring an unwrapped toy to donate to Baby DJ for half off the cover charge.
10 p.m. Friday; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; $5-$10; thefalconbar.com.
