Thursday, December 13, 2018

Blacklist Babes burlesque holds their Holiday Extravaganza this week at The Falcon

Posted By on Thu, Dec 13, 2018 at 7:00 AM

The all-singing, all-dancing Blacklist Babes burlesque troupe returns to the Falcon this weekend with a special holiday-themed cabaret. Enjoy special routines sure to leave you feeling warm and fuzzy, followed by a Christmas cookie party with the cast. Bring an unwrapped toy to donate to Baby DJ for half off the cover charge.

10 p.m. Friday; The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.; $5-$10; thefalconbar.com.

