Stonewall's Thick & Funky brings in Benny Black of the Housekeepers

click to enlarge Photo via Housekeepers/Facebook

Stonewall’s Thursday night party, Thick & Funky, brings in guest DJ Benny Black of the Housekeepers crew for a special guest appearance this week. He’s joined by residents Gay-Z, J. Taylor and Nick Whitney. If you still haven’t made it out to this up-and-coming nightspot on the (gasp!) west side of I-4, get on it now so you can say you were going there in 2018 a few years from now.