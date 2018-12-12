The Heard

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

The Heard

Stonewall's Thick & Funky brings in Benny Black of the Housekeepers

Posted By on Wed, Dec 12, 2018 at 2:40 PM

Stonewall’s Thursday night party, Thick & Funky, brings in guest DJ Benny Black of the Housekeepers crew for a special guest appearance this week. He’s joined by residents Gay-Z, J. Taylor and Nick Whitney. If you still haven’t made it out to this up-and-coming nightspot on the (gasp!) west side of I-4, get on it now so you can say you were going there in 2018 a few years from now.

10 p.m. Thursday; Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St.; $5; stonewallorlando.com.

