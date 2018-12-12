Bloggytown

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

Orlando's Megabus stop moves from North Semoran to Orange Blossom Trail

Posted By on Wed, Dec 12, 2018 at 11:25 AM

click image PHOTO VIA MEGABUS/FACEBOOK
Orlando's Megabus stop is moving from North Semoran Boulevard to Orange Blossom Trail starting Wednesday.

The low-cost bus service announced the stop will move about 10 miles from 902 N. Semoran Blvd. to 4504 S. Orange Blossom Trail for all arrivals and departures. The Semoran stop will no longer be in use.

The ticket office and waiting room will be near the stop in Suite 4652, in the southwest corner of the center next to McDonald's.

The new location is also served by Lynx, with stops for routes 8, 107 and 441.



