Michelle Obama's book tour is coming to Florida next year

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Michelle Obama/Facebook
On tour for her best-selling book "Becoming," former first lady Michelle Obama is set to stop by the BB&T Center in Sunrise on May 10.
It's Obama's only scheduled appearance in Florida, as she makes her way across 21 stops throughout North America and Europe this coming spring.
After debuting on Nov. 13, "Becoming" has leaped its way into becoming the No. 1 best seller in 11 other countries and has sold more copies than any other book published in the U.S. in 2018.
Ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, and can be found at the book's personal website
. Prices range from $29.50 to $179.50, plus taxes.
Pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, but only for fans who register through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform.
A limited number of VIP meet-and-greet packages are available.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.