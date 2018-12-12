The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

The Heard

Halestorm headlines WJRR’s 'Not So Silent Night' at the Amway

Posted By on Wed, Dec 12, 2018 at 2:31 PM

click to enlarge Halestorm - PHOTO BY JIMMY FONTAINE
  • Photo by Jimmy Fontaine
  • Halestorm
It’s time to rock around the Christmas tree again, as the American rock and heavy metal band Halestorm comes to town. The 2013 Grammy Award-winners are currently touring their fourth studio album, Vicious, released in July. Popular for hit tracks such as “Freak Like Me,” “Love Bites … (So Do I)” and “Here’s To Us,” as much as for the band’s nearly non-stop touring schedule. Since their debut in 2006, the band has played with the likes of Three Days Grace, Evanescence, Avenged Sevenfold, Buckcherry and many more. On this tour stop, however, they’ll be performing with the Los Angeles-based band In This Moment, formerly known as Dying Star. So say to hell with the Christmas lights and stockings for now and, instead, headbang as much as your heart desires, because Jesus was a metalhead too.

Thursday, Dec. 14, 6:45 p.m. | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 407-440-7000 | amwaycenter.com | $25.25-$146.50

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump's limo and a steakhouse: The future of Orlando's Artegon Marketplace is starting to take shape Read More

  2. Michelle Obama's book tour is coming to Florida next year Read More

  3. Orlando's Megabus stop moves from North Semoran to Orange Blossom Trail Read More

  4. Disney sequel 'Mary Poppins Returns' is in some ways better than the original Read More

  5. Cannibal Corpse guitarist arrested for 'running toward an officer with a knife' as his Florida home burns down Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation