Halestorm headlines WJRR’s 'Not So Silent Night' at the Amway

click to enlarge Photo by Jimmy Fontaine

Halestorm

It’s time to rock around the Christmas tree again, as the American rock and heavy metal band Halestorm comes to town. The 2013 Grammy Award-winners are currently touring their fourth studio album, Vicious, released in July. Popular for hit tracks such as “Freak Like Me,” “Love Bites … (So Do I)” and “Here’s To Us,” as much as for the band’s nearly non-stop touring schedule. Since their debut in 2006, the band has played with the likes of Three Days Grace, Evanescence, Avenged Sevenfold, Buckcherry and many more. On this tour stop, however, they’ll be performing with the Los Angeles-based band In This Moment, formerly known as Dying Star. So say to hell with the Christmas lights and stockings for now and, instead, headbang as much as your heart desires, because Jesus was a metalhead too.