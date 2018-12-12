18 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, Dec. 12
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
-
Photo via the Legendary JC's/Facebook
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, Dec. 13
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Friday, Dec. 14
Annual Violectric Holiday Show
7 pm at Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street.
Legendary JC's
8 pm at The Veranda Live, 707 E. Washington St.
Saturday, Dec. 15
3D
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Cathedral Bells, Sugarplum, .Org, Harsh Radish
8 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.
Dickens Holiday Celebration
11 am at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Jordan Foley
8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.
Sunday, Dec. 16
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Monday, Dec. 17
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Florida Man
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Nadeem's Cheap Assed Bingo Night
9 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Cortez and Koelble
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.