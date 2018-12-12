The Heard

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

18 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Dec 12, 2018 at 12:07 PM

click image PHOTO VIA THE LEGENDARY JC'S/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via the Legendary JC's/Facebook
Wednesday, Dec. 12
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Thursday, Dec. 13
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Friday, Dec. 14
Annual Violectric Holiday Show 7 pm at Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street.
Legendary JC's 8 pm at The Veranda Live, 707 E. Washington St.

Saturday, Dec. 15
3D 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Cathedral Bells, Sugarplum, .Org, Harsh Radish 8 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.
Dickens Holiday Celebration 11 am at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Jordan Foley 8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.

Sunday, Dec. 16
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.



Monday, Dec. 17
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays 6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Florida Man 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Nadeem's Cheap Assed Bingo Night 9 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

Tuesday, Dec. 18
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Cortez and Koelble 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.

