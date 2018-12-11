Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 11, 2018

Tip Jar

Redlight Redlight Saves Christmas with a night of local vendors and fancy beer

Posted By on Tue, Dec 11, 2018 at 5:38 PM

IMAGE COURTESY REDLIGHT REDLIGHT
  • Image courtesy Redlight Redlight
Wait, you mean you haven’t finished your holiday shopping yet? Slacker. Lucky for you, Redlight Redlight gives you the opportunity to knock the last names off your list while drinking fancy beer at this week’s fifth annual Redlight Redlight Saves Christmas. Local vendors like Jilliansays, Dear Prudence and Little Wild Bloom are on hand with one-size-fits-all stocking stuffers, and Papa Llama offers up Peruvian cuisine to go with the several beers you’ll inevitably drink. Get your shit together.

6-9 p.m. Wednesday; Redlight Redlight Beer Parlour, 2810 Corrine Drive; free; redlightredlightbeerparlour.com.
Event Details Redlight Saves Christmas
@ Redlight Redlight
2810 Corrine Drive
Audubon Park
Orlando, FL
When: Wed., Dec. 12, 6-9 p.m.
Price: free
Events
Map

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    Redlight Saves Christmas @ Redlight Redlight

    • Wed., Dec. 12, 6-9 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Cannibal Corpse guitarist arrested for 'running toward an officer with a knife' as his Florida home burns down Read More

  2. Florida's first man-made clear water lagoon opened last weekend Read More

  3. Yet another classic Disney attraction may soon close at Hollywood Studios Read More

  4. Carnival just announced details on its groundbreaking new ship in the most unlikely of ways Read More

  5. Disney unveils new insanely lifelike animatronics, but it will be awhile before the technology comes to Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation