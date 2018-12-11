Redlight Redlight Saves Christmas with a night of local vendors and fancy beer

Image courtesy Redlight Redlight

Event Details Redlight Saves Christmas @ Redlight Redlight 2810 Corrine Drive Audubon Park Orlando, FL When: Wed., Dec. 12, 6-9 p.m. Price: free Events Map

Wait, you mean you haven’t finished your holiday shopping yet? Slacker. Lucky for you, Redlight Redlight gives you the opportunity to knock the last names off your list while drinking fancy beer at this week’s fifth annual Redlight Redlight Saves Christmas. Local vendors like Jilliansays, Dear Prudence and Little Wild Bloom are on hand with one-size-fits-all stocking stuffers, and Papa Llama offers up Peruvian cuisine to go with the several beers you’ll inevitably drink. Get your shit together.