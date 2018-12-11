Tuesday, December 11, 2018
Redlight Redlight Saves Christmas with a night of local vendors and fancy beer
Posted
By Thaddeus McCollum
on Tue, Dec 11, 2018 at 5:38 PM
-
Image courtesy Redlight Redlight
Wait, you mean you haven’t finished your holiday shopping yet? Slacker. Lucky for you, Redlight Redlight gives you the opportunity to knock the last names off your list while drinking fancy beer at this week’s fifth annual Redlight Redlight Saves Christmas. Local vendors like Jilliansays, Dear Prudence and Little Wild Bloom are on hand with one-size-fits-all stocking stuffers, and Papa Llama offers up Peruvian cuisine to go with the several beers you’ll inevitably drink. Get your shit together.
6-9 p.m. Wednesday; Redlight Redlight Beer Parlour, 2810 Corrine Drive; free; redlightredlightbeerparlour.com.
@ Redlight Redlight
2810 Corrine Drive
Audubon Park
Orlando,
FL
When: Wed., Dec. 12, 6-9 p.m.
Price:
free
