Tuesday, December 11, 2018

Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida opens doors as cold weather approaches

Posted By on Tue, Dec 11, 2018 at 3:02 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE IMAGES
  • Photo via Adobe Images
It's about to be really cold in Central Florida, according to a frost warning issued by the National Weather Service for Tuesday night.

And with temperatures expected to dip to 40 degrees tonight, the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida has elected to open its doors to all, per a news release provided to Orlando Weekly by the organization.

"This means that the Coalition will not refuse any person seeking shelter from the cold, regardless of space," the release says. 
click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA GOOGLE.COM
  • Screengrab via Google.com

Overflow space at the Orlando shelter will be made available for single women and families in the Center for Women and Families and for single men in the Men's Service Center.

The release notes that the Coalition is open to taking on volunteers to help accommodate guests tonight and tomorrow morning.



As well, the shelter is taking men's jacket donations. All donations can be dropped off before 5 p.m. at the Center for Women and Families.

Find the shelter at 18 N. Terry Ave.

