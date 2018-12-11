Cannibal Corpse guitarist arrested for 'running toward an officer with a knife' as his Florida home burns down

click to enlarge
Photo via Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
While a fire raged inside Cannibal Corpse guitarist Pat O'Brien's Florida home, the death metal legend allegedly broke into a neighbor's home and was later tased and arrested after running toward a deputy with a knife.
According to WFTS
, a fire broke out in O’Brien’s home at around 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 10, which was roughly the same time he entered a neighbor's home in Tampa's Northdale neighborhood.
The home was occupied by people O'Brien didn't personally know and he didn't have permission to enter the premises, says the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office
. When asked to leave, O'Brien allegedly pushed one occupant to the ground and ran into the backyard.
According to the arrest report, O'Brien was found hiding behind a fence with a knife. When deputies arrived, O'Brien did not obey commands and "ran towards the deputy with a knife in his right hand," says the arrest report.
Officers then tased O'Brien and he was taken into custody.
The Cannibal Corpse guitarist now faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, and burglary of occupied dwelling with assault or battery.
At the moment, the exact cause of the blaze is unknown, but ammunition and "military-style flamethrowers" reportedly exploded inside the home during the fire, says WFTS. O'Brien faces no charges in relation to the fire.
Cannibal Corpse recently played in Orlando at the Abbey on Dec. 5
and are set to perform on Slayer's upcoming farewell tour
.
