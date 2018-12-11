Tuesday, December 11, 2018
Adam Sandler is coming to Orlando next February
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Dec 11, 2018 at 3:10 PM
Adam Sandler, an SNL
legend and champion of the adult-baby voice, will bring his "100% Fresher" tour to Orlando next February.
Packing songs, special guests and anecdotes from his Netflix special of the same title, the 52-year-old comedian will be at CFE Arena on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m.
Tickets
go on sale Friday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m.
