The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 11, 2018

The Gist

Adam Sandler is coming to Orlando next February

Posted By on Tue, Dec 11, 2018 at 3:10 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADAM SANDLER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Adam Sandler/Facebook
Adam Sandler, an SNL legend and champion of the adult-baby voice, will bring his "100% Fresher" tour to Orlando next February.

Packing songs, special guests and anecdotes from his Netflix special of the same title, the 52-year-old comedian will be at CFE Arena on Sunday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.



Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Cannibal Corpse guitarist arrested for 'running toward an officer with a knife' as his Florida home burns down Read More

  2. Yet another classic Disney attraction may soon close at Hollywood Studios Read More

  3. Florida's first man-made clear water lagoon opened last weekend Read More

  4. Disney unveils new insanely lifelike animatronics, but it will be awhile before the technology comes to Orlando Read More

  5. Carnival just announced details on its groundbreaking new ship in the most unlikely of ways Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation