Submit your over the top Christmas displays to this Orange County crowdsourced holiday lights map

click to enlarge Photo via OCPAFL.org

The Orange County Property Appraiser’s office, which has fallen on hard times lately, wants all you Clark Griswold types to submit your holiday light displays to their new crowdsourced map.For those of you who don't mind a few lookie loos driving by your home or business, you can submit your exterior illumination art pieces here . Both commercial and residential buildings are fair game and the whole process takes a couple days to show up on the map.