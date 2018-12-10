Ron DeSantis' environmental transition team to meet at Florida State University

click to enlarge Photo by Joey Roulette

Republican gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis speaks with reporters at his Election Day rally after declaring victory over his democratic opponent Andrew Gillum.

Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis’ transition committee on the environment and agriculture will meet Monday afternoon at Florida State University.The Transition Advisory Committee on the Environment, Natural Resources & Agriculture, headed by Congressman Brian Mast, a Palm City Republican, is comprised of more than 40 state leaders, executives and policy experts.The meeting begins at 1 p.m. in the Turnbull Conference Center. Members of the Transition Advisory Committee on the Environment, Natural Resources & Agriculture features Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation commissioners Chairman Josh Kellam, Bo Rivard and Michael Sole, who is a former DEP secretary now working as vice president of environmental services at Juno Beach-based NextEra Energy.Others on the committee include: Brittany Perkins Castillo, CEO of Ashbritt Environmental; Ron Bergeron, former FWC commissioner; Tracy Duda Chapman, senior vice president and general counsel for A. Duda & Sons; Erik Eikenberg, CEO of the Everglades Foundation; Steve Kelly, manager of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company; former Senate President Joe Negron; former state Rep. Jake Raburn; Nick Wiley, chief conservation officer of Ducks Unlimited; and Matt Jordan, general manager of Tampa Bay Water.