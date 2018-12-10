Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 10, 2018

Bloggytown

Ron DeSantis' environmental transition team to meet at Florida State University

Posted By on Mon, Dec 10, 2018 at 11:40 AM

click to enlarge Republican gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis speaks with reporters at his Election Day rally after declaring victory over his democratic opponent Andrew Gillum. - PHOTO BY JOEY ROULETTE
  • Photo by Joey Roulette
  • Republican gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis speaks with reporters at his Election Day rally after declaring victory over his democratic opponent Andrew Gillum.
Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis’ transition committee on the environment and agriculture will meet Monday afternoon at Florida State University.

The Transition Advisory Committee on the Environment, Natural Resources & Agriculture, headed by Congressman Brian Mast, a Palm City Republican, is comprised of more than 40 state leaders, executives and policy experts.

The meeting begins at 1 p.m. in the Turnbull Conference Center. Members of the Transition Advisory Committee on the Environment, Natural Resources & Agriculture features Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation commissioners Chairman Josh Kellam, Bo Rivard and Michael Sole, who is a former DEP secretary now working as vice president of environmental services at Juno Beach-based NextEra Energy.

Others on the committee include: Brittany Perkins Castillo, CEO of Ashbritt Environmental; Ron Bergeron, former FWC commissioner; Tracy Duda Chapman, senior vice president and general counsel for A. Duda & Sons; Erik Eikenberg, CEO of the Everglades Foundation; Steve Kelly, manager of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company; former Senate President Joe Negron; former state Rep. Jake Raburn; Nick Wiley, chief conservation officer of Ducks Unlimited; and Matt Jordan, general manager of Tampa Bay Water.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 7-Eleven in Orlando's Mills 50 neighborhood closing next week Read More

  2. Change on the horizon for Florida's medical marijuana industry Read More

  3. Band of the Week: Cathedral Bells Read More

  4. 14 questions with Wolfgang Puck: His new restaurant in Disney Springs, his legacy, fusion cuisine and more Read More

  5. Disney Springs will host a limited Kingdom Hearts pop-up next week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation