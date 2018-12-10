Cash is still pouring into Andrew Gillum's political action committee

click to enlarge Photo by Marlo Miller

Andrew Gillum at Al Lopez Park in Tampa, Florida on October 27, 2018.

In the weeks after Democrat Andrew Gillum lost the Nov. 6 gubernatorial election, money continued to flow into a political committee that played a major role in his campaign.From Nov. 7 to Nov. 30, the committee Forward Florida raised nearly $1.24 million, according to a state campaign-finance database.Most of the money came in small-dollar contributions from across the country, but large sums included $150,000 from a Teamsters political committee, $100,000 from the West Palm Beach-based law firm Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley and $100,000 from the Jacksonville law firm Pajcic & Pajcic, the database shows.Forward Florida had about $4.79 million in cash on hand as of Nov. 30, according to a new finance report.Gillum lost by fewer than 33,000 votes to Republican Ron DeSantis in a race that went to a machine recount because of the narrow margin.