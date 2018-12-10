Band of the Week: Cathedral Bells

click to enlarge

Just the facts:



&amp;lt;a href="http://cathedralbellsmusic.bandcamp.com/track/homebody"&amp;gt;Homebody by cathedral bells&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt;

Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youAfter traveling across the country, I [Matthew Messore] returned to my hometown in Florida and began working on home recordings. After releasing a couple songs in Fall of 2018, I added some members to the group.Matthew Messore - vocals, guitar / synth.David Horne - guitarFelix Boy - drums3 singles are currently out.“A Passing Phase”“Cemetery Surf”“Homebody”shoegaze / dream pop / bedroom popOur first show will be in Orlando on December 15th at The Falcon.We’ll be playing with Sugarplum for our first 2 shows. Caught them in Orlando a few months back and thought they had a great sound and energy.We get compared to an '80s sound a lot which is not that far off.I feel that there are some venues in Orlando that draw a good community of like-minded people, where you can relate and talk about music. My least favorite thing is there isn’t really any bands that are shoegaze.We have our self titled EP coming out on vinyl and cassettes in early 2019 through Brooklyn, NY-based label Good Eye Records.