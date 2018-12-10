The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 10, 2018

The Heard

Band of the Week: Cathedral Bells

Posted By on Mon, Dec 10, 2018 at 8:30 AM

click to enlarge cathedral_bells.jpg

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Cathedral Bells.

Cathedral Bells are playing Saturday, Dec. 15 at the Falcon with Sugarplum.

Just the facts:

When did the band form?
After traveling across the country, I [Matthew Messore] returned to my hometown in Florida and began working on home recordings. After releasing a couple songs in Fall of 2018, I added some members to the group.

Who's in the band?
Matthew Messore - vocals, guitar / synth.
David Horne - guitar
Felix Boy - drums



Currently available releases:
3 singles are currently out.

“A Passing Phase”


“Cemetery Surf”

“Homebody”


Websites:
Instagram
Facebook

Describe your sound in five words:
shoegaze / dream pop / bedroom pop

Five questions:

What has been your most memorable show so far?
Our first show will be in Orlando on December 15th at The Falcon.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
We’ll be playing with Sugarplum for our first 2 shows. Caught them in Orlando a few months back and thought they had a great sound and energy.

What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
We get compared to an '80s sound a lot which is not that far off.

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
I feel that there are some venues in Orlando that draw a good community of like-minded people, where you can relate and talk about music. My least favorite thing is there isn’t really any bands that are shoegaze.

Any big news to share?
We have our self titled EP coming out on vinyl and cassettes in early 2019 through Brooklyn, NY-based label Good Eye Records.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

More by Jason Ferguson

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Yet another classic Disney attraction may soon close at Hollywood Studios Read More

  2. Carnival just announced details on its groundbreaking new ship in the most unlikely of ways Read More

  3. 7-Eleven in Orlando's Mills 50 neighborhood closing next week Read More

  4. 14 questions with Wolfgang Puck: His new restaurant in Disney Springs, his legacy, fusion cuisine and more Read More

  5. Change on the horizon for Florida's medical marijuana industry Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation