Band of the Week: Cathedral Bells

Orlando Weekly
Band of the Week
." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Cathedral Bells
.
Cathedral Bells are playing Saturday, Dec. 15 at the Falcon with Sugarplum.
Just the facts:
When did the band form?
After traveling across the country, I [Matthew Messore] returned to my hometown in Florida and began working on home recordings. After releasing a couple songs in Fall of 2018, I added some members to the group.
Who's in the band?
Matthew Messore - vocals, guitar / synth.
David Horne - guitar
Felix Boy - drums
Currently available releases:
3 singles are currently out.
“A Passing Phase”
“Cemetery Surf”
“Homebody”
Websites:
Instagram
Facebook
Describe your sound in five words:
shoegaze / dream pop / bedroom pop
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
Our first show will be in Orlando on December 15th at The Falcon.
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
We’ll be playing with Sugarplum for our first 2 shows. Caught them in Orlando a few months back and thought they had a great sound and energy.
What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
We get compared to an '80s sound a lot which is not that far off.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
I feel that there are some venues in Orlando that draw a good community of like-minded people, where you can relate and talk about music. My least favorite thing is there isn’t really any bands that are shoegaze.
Any big news to share?
We have our self titled EP coming out on vinyl and cassettes in early 2019 through Brooklyn, NY-based label Good Eye Records.