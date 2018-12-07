Bloggytown

Friday, December 7, 2018

UCF is offering students $250 roundtrip plane tickets to the Fiesta Bowl

Posted By on Fri, Dec 7, 2018 at 3:31 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UCF FOOTBALL/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via UCF Football/Instagram
University of Central Florida announced yesterday that they're chartering their own student-only plane to the Fiesta Bowl in Arizona.

Tickets are still on sale, and are going for the extremely discounted price of $250 apiece at the CFE Arena. Without the discount, students were looking at prices starting no cheaper than $600.

Official distribution of the coveted 158 tickets began this morning at 9 a.m. but students began lining up as early as 7 p.m. last night, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

For those who slept in this morning, UCF's Student Government Twitter account confirmed that a few tickets are still available at their office until 6 p.m. today.  
Tickets could be purchased using cash, check or money order as long as you had a valid UCF ID and Knights email address. In order to board, students will need to prove they have already purchased their Fiesta Bowl tickets.



The flight will depart from Orlando International Airport on Dec. 30 and arrive to Sky Harbor International in Phoenix. The return flight is scheduled for Jan. 2.

