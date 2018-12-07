The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 7, 2018

The Heard

St. Paul and the Broken Bones to bring a joyful noise to the Plaza Live this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Dec 7, 2018 at 2:14 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MCNAIR EVANS
  • Photo by McNair Evans
St. Paul and the Broken Bones keep the flame alive for high-octane and hard-driving music – raw and sweaty, classy, brassy and sometimes brash. This is music in league with contemporary groups like the Daptones, Delvon Lamar Organ Trio, Gary Clarke Jr., and Menahan Street Band, etc., that proudly takes the groundwork laid by Muscle Shoals, Traffic, and Ike And Tina Revue and puts it dead center in the present day. Soul artistry from real places, spiritually and geographically, that comes from deep within. Not retro, but forging on.

If this sounds like a too-bold statement, you can witness it for yourself when St. Paul and the Broken Bones bring their new album Young Sick Camellia to life on Saturday, Dec. 8, at Plaza Live. Lead singer Paul Janeway says, "We're putting more production into our show more than ever, and cover a lot of musical ground, and it's a blast. The funk and the groove to rock and electronic overtones."

Laneway cops hesitantly to the retro tag: "Obviously, we don't like the retro label, I think it pigeonholes you. We definitely have that horns, B-3 organ element, we like a good bassline, some groove on the drums and some backbeat, that funk and soul is in us, and will always be. But I think we have gone beyond that label and are making music that is going forward. We're going to play the way we play, and I'm going to sing the way I sing."

Young Sick Camellia is a song cycle and the first of a trilogy; an ode to the bands Southern family roots woven together by instrumental segues like "Cave Flora" featuring Janeway's grandfather. The songs run the gamut of tempo, tone, and emotion, check the albums closer "Bruised Fruit" and see if your feet aren't tired and your eyes aren't crying. The musical influences aren't worn so heavily on the sleeve this time. The Broken Bones have arrived at their own sound.



The proof is in tunes like "NASA", with its ethereal Leslie-amped guitar. The call and response between Janeway and the horn section on "Apollo" is infectious. The baroque "Hurricane" takes a somber yet beautiful turn with acoustic guitar and strings undulating as a bed for the rhythm. The strings return as one of the driving forces behind "Concave," in cahoots with Fender Rhodes, tambourine, and some groovy drumming that create walls of sound that echo ELO.

Those looking to shake a tailfeather need to search no further. More bang is added to your buck in opening act the Seratones, whose raucous take on surf and punk should make this show a religious soul experience as well as an opportunity to burn a few holiday calories.
Event Details St. Paul & the Broken Bones, the Seratones
@ The Plaza Live
425 N. Bumby Ave.
Milk District
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Dec. 8, 8 p.m.
Price: $29.50-$44.50
Concerts/Events
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • St. Paul & the Broken Bones, the Seratones @ The Plaza Live

    • Sat., Dec. 8, 8 p.m. $29.50-$44.50

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Scientists discover new species of giant salamander living in Florida Read More

  2. Disney expands 2019 Garden Rocks Concert Series, adds Sister Sledge and more Read More

  3. Disney Springs will host a limited Kingdom Hearts pop-up next week Read More

  4. 7-Eleven in Orlando's Mills 50 neighborhood closing next week Read More

  5. Bob Seger announces Central Florida show for next spring as part of farewell tour Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation