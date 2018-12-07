Rapper Lardi B, a parody of Cardi B, comes to Parliament House this weekend

They call her "Lardi Lardi, big ole body, soggy mami" and she's hotter than a salami.
Jenn Whitlock, otherwise known as rapper Lardi B, will be at Parliament House tomorrow night from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. to perform her hit Cardi B parody songs including "They Like That I'm Fat" and "Bodak Jello."
Admission is $10.18 at the door. The event page can be found here.
On top of creating an iconic alter ego, Whitlock also encourages fans to to be proud of who they are and to showcase their talents regardless of their size.
Lardi B — the body positivity hero we didn't know we needed.
