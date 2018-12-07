The Gist

Friday, December 7, 2018

Orlando Ballet kicks off their annual performances of 'The Nutcracker' this week

Posted By on Fri, Dec 7, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DR. PHILLIPS CENTER
  • Photo via Dr. Phillips Center
The Orlando Ballet kicks off their annual performances of Tchaikovsky’s classic holiday ballet this weekend. The Nutcracker will be performed for two weekends, with two performances of a “Nutcracker Family Show,” a shortened, one-hour version of the ballet designed for families with young children. By now, you certainly know the story, wherein a young girl is saved from the sinister Mouse King by her magical toy nutcracker turned human prince, but this ballet transcends age and audience familiarity with the finer points of dance in a way that few others do; in particular the dreamlike reverie that begins Act Two is gripping for all ages. Worth nothing also is the casting of Amaya Joseph in this production, the Ballet’s first African American Clara; a fresh new look for a venerable heroine. The holidays start here.

Dec. 7-9, various times | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $19-$109
  • Orlando Ballet: The Nutcracker @ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center

    • Fri., Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m., Sun., Dec. 9, 2 p.m., Thu., Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Dec. 15, 3 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Dec. 16, 2 p.m. $19-$990

