Orlando Ballet kicks off their annual performances of 'The Nutcracker' this week

The Orlando Ballet kicks off their annual performances of Tchaikovsky’s classic holiday ballet this weekend.will be performed for two weekends, with two performances of a “Nutcracker Family Show,” a shortened, one-hour version of the ballet designed for families with young children. By now, you certainly know the story, wherein a young girl is saved from the sinister Mouse King by her magical toy nutcracker turned human prince, but this ballet transcends age and audience familiarity with the finer points of dance in a way that few others do; in particular the dreamlike reverie that begins Act Two is gripping for all ages. Worth nothing also is the casting of Amaya Joseph in this production, the Ballet’s first African American Clara; a fresh new look for a venerable heroine. The holidays start here.