First annual Centermost Point beer festival comes to Ten10 Brewing this Saturday

The very first Centermost Point Invitational Beer Festival is debuting tomorrow, featuring "some of the biggest names in Southeastern Craft Beer."
Hosted by What Ales Ya Podcast and Ten 10 Brewing Company, the event will take place at the brewery on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 12-4 p.m.
General admission is $35 and gets guests a collectible 3 oz. taster, unlimited pours from the breweries and admission to a "Sunday Hangover Brunch" the following morning.
Beers from all over the southeastern U.S. will be featured, with a couple of breweries making their Orlando beer debuts.
Green Bench Brewing Co., MIA Beer Company and Infinite Ale Works are a few of the breweries confirmed to be at the festival. According to their Facebook page,
over 60 new and rare beers will be available to sample.
Also, Sushi & Seoul On The Roll, Da Kine Poke and B Daddy's BBQ will have food trucks stationed at the festival.
You must be 21 years old or older to attend the festival.
