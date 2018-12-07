Friday, December 7, 2018
Celebrate the Jewish festival of lights at Chanukah on the Park this weekend
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Fri, Dec 7, 2018 at 7:00 AM
Celebrate the eight-day Jewish festival of lights at Chanukah on the Park. Organized by the Chabad of Greater Orlando, the local gathering will feature all the good fried things you’d expect from an oil-based holiday – latkes, sufganiyot – plus Chassidic dancers, crafts for kids, a photo booth and face painting. Don’t miss the live music by Shlock Rock or the main event, the lighting of the grand menorah at 6 p.m.
4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9 | Central Park, 150 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park | 407-644-2500 | chabadorlando.org | free
