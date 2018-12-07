The Gist

Friday, December 7, 2018

Celebrate the Jewish festival of lights at Chanukah on the Park this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Dec 7, 2018 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE IMAGES
  • Photo via Adobe Images
Celebrate the eight-day Jewish festival of lights at Chanukah on the Park. Organized by the Chabad of Greater Orlando, the local gathering will feature all the good fried things you’d expect from an oil-based holiday – latkes, sufganiyot – plus Chassidic dancers, crafts for kids, a photo booth and face painting. Don’t miss the live music by Shlock Rock or the main event, the lighting of the grand menorah at 6 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9 | Central Park, 150 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park | 407-644-2500 | chabadorlando.org | free

