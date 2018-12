The 12 Bars of Christmas pub crawl jingles through downtown Orlando Friday evening

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe Images

8PM – Frosty’s/Casey’s/Swigg’s/Bar B

9:15PM – The Patio/Aero/Olde 64

10:30PM – Chillers/Latitudes/Cahoots/Irish Shannon’s

11:45 PM– Wall St Plaza

Prepare to get holly and jolly this holiday season with tomorrow's Orlando Pub Crawl event.The 12 Bars of Christmas Pub Crawl starts Friday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. The event, which includes four complimentary drinks like Tito's vodka cocktails, Jager shots and Coors Lights, begins at Hooch on Wall Street Plaza, then proceeds with the following schedule:Though the event registration is free, guests must bring an unwrapped toy (or toys) valued at least $20 or $20 cash to be admitted. Holiday dress is highly encouraged, so bust out that ugly sweater or Santa suit.Toys and donations will be going to HOPE, a charity that aims to reduce homelessness by focusing on Housing, Outreach, Prevention and Education.Attendees must register ahead of time. For more information on the event, click here.