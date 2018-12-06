Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 6, 2018

Tip Jar

The 12 Bars of Christmas pub crawl jingles through downtown Orlando Friday evening

Posted By on Thu, Dec 6, 2018 at 5:03 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE IMAGES
  • Photo via Adobe Images
Prepare to get holly and jolly this holiday season with tomorrow's Orlando Pub Crawl event.

The 12 Bars of Christmas Pub Crawl starts Friday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. The event, which includes four complimentary drinks like Tito's vodka cocktails, Jager shots and Coors Lights, begins at Hooch on Wall Street Plaza, then proceeds with the following schedule:
8PM – Frosty’s/Casey’s/Swigg’s/Bar B
9:15PM – The Patio/Aero/Olde 64
10:30PM – Chillers/Latitudes/Cahoots/Irish Shannon’s
11:45 PM– Wall St Plaza 
Though the event registration is free, guests must bring an unwrapped toy (or toys) valued at least $20 or $20 cash to be admitted. Holiday dress is highly encouraged, so bust out that ugly sweater or Santa suit.

Toys and donations will be going to HOPE, a charity that aims to reduce homelessness by focusing on Housing, Outreach, Prevention and Education.

Attendees must register ahead of time. For more information on the event, click here.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Susuru, a new 'retro-themed izakaya' ramen joint will open in Orlando this Friday Read More

  2. OneBlood desperately needs donors for a Florida girl with an extremely rare blood type Read More

  3. New ramen joint Naroodle Noodle opens near UCF Read More

  4. Orlando state Sen. Linda Stewart files bill to remove statute of limitations on youth rape prosecutions Read More

  5. Jerry Demings officially becomes Orange County's first African American mayor Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation