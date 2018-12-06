The 12 Bars of Christmas pub crawl jingles through downtown Orlando Friday evening

click to enlarge
Prepare to get holly and jolly this holiday season with tomorrow's Orlando Pub Crawl event.
The 12 Bars of Christmas Pub Crawl
starts Friday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. The event, which includes four complimentary drinks like Tito's vodka cocktails, Jager shots and Coors Lights, begins at Hooch on Wall Street Plaza, then proceeds with the following schedule:
8PM – Frosty’s/Casey’s/Swigg’s/Bar B
9:15PM – The Patio/Aero/Olde 64
10:30PM – Chillers/Latitudes/Cahoots/Irish Shannon’s
11:45 PM– Wall St Plaza
Though the event registration is free, guests must bring an unwrapped toy (or toys) valued at least $20 or $20 cash to be admitted. Holiday dress is highly encouraged, so bust out that ugly sweater or Santa suit.
Toys and donations will be going to HOPE, a charity that aims to reduce homelessness by focusing on Housing, Outreach, Prevention and Education.
Attendees must register ahead of time. For more information on the event, click here.
