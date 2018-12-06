The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 6, 2018

The Heard

Synth newcomer Plastic Ivy brings dancefloor goth to Stonewall this Friday

Posted By on Thu, Dec 6, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA PLASTIC IVY
  • Photo via Plastic Ivy
A return to the glory days of live electronic shows courtesy of the Panic! Underground Dance crew – remember the Vault and (ahem) Boy Harsher gigs at Spacebar? – this late-night action featuring Philadelphia’s Plastic Ivy and Speaking Parts heralds great things to come in 2019. But let’s focus on the here and now. Plastic Ivy is state-of-the art, frigidly icy minimal wave that is ridiculously immediate and danceable. Truly one of the most promising new acts in the synth game. Speaking Parts offers dense and dizzying EBM workouts, heavy on the atmosphere. Afterward, house DJs Mot, Maus and NM bring a heady mix of Batcave-worthy tracks. This event is like the golden mean between getting to see heavy-hitting new projects AND being able to get your goth on on the dancefloor. Recommended for attendees of Überbahn and the recent Tropical Depression fest.

with Speaking Parts | 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 | Stonewall Bar, 741 W. Church St. | stonewallorlando.com | 407-373-0888 | $5

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney's Candlelight Processional with Neil Patrick Harris will be livestreamed for the first time ever Read More

  2. New ramen joint Naroodle Noodle opens near UCF Read More

  3. Ono Nightclub in downtown Orlando will close for good Jan. 2 Read More

  4. Jerry Demings officially becomes Orange County's first African American mayor Read More

  5. Wondermade will host a pop-up in downtown Orlando this weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation