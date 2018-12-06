Synth newcomer Plastic Ivy brings dancefloor goth to Stonewall this Friday

click to enlarge Photo via Plastic Ivy

A return to the glory days of live electronic shows courtesy of the Panic! Underground Dance crew – remember the Vault and (ahem) Boy Harsher gigs at Spacebar? – this late-night action featuring Philadelphia’s Plastic Ivy and Speaking Parts heralds great things to come in 2019. But let’s focus on the here and now. Plastic Ivy is state-of-the art, frigidly icy minimal wave that is ridiculously immediate and danceable. Truly one of the most promising new acts in the synth game. Speaking Parts offers dense and dizzying EBM workouts, heavy on the atmosphere. Afterward, house DJs Mot, Maus and NM bring a heady mix of Batcave-worthy tracks. This event is like the golden mean between getting to see heavy-hitting new projects AND being able to get your goth on on the dancefloor. Recommended for attendees of Überbahn and the recent Tropical Depression fest.