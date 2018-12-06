Thursday, December 6, 2018
Susuru, a new 'retro-themed izakaya' ramen joint will open in Orlando this Friday
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Thu, Dec 6, 2018 at 11:43 AM
A new and long-awaited Japanese gastropub will finally open its doors in Orlando this Friday.
Susuru
, a self-described "retro-themed izakaya" will soft-open on Friday, Dec. 7, in the Vista Centre Shoppes at 8548 Palm Parkway in Lake Buena Vista.
During soft opening, Susuru will run limited hours and a limited menu Friday through Sunday, from 5:30 to 10 p.m.
From Lewis Lin of College Park's Jade Sushi & New Asian and managing partner Kenny Ly, Susuru's main focus is, of course, ramen, but the new gastropub will feature plenty of small plates and seasonal dishes as well.
