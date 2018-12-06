Thursday, December 6, 2018
Migos come together at CFE Arena for a night of bespectacled hip-hop
Posted
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Thu, Dec 6, 2018 at 7:00 AM
Like heavily tattooed baby birds, Atlanta rappers Quavo, Offset and Takeoff are all venturing out of the Migos nest, so to speak – the trio has been splitting up occasionally to do their own solo work, like Takeoff’s recent galactic exploration of mumble rap on "Last Memory" or Quavo’s October debut album, Quavo Huncho. So when the bespectacled hip-hop stars get together to hypnotize audiences with a blinged-out "Versace, Versace, Versace" chorus, it’s a treat that shouldn’t be passed up. Get your bad and boujee on.
with Tee Grizzley, BlocBoy JB, La4ss |Friday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m. | CFE Arena, 12777 N. Gemini Blvd. | 407-823-6006 | cfearena.com | $59-$315
Tags: CFE Arena, Migos, Image