Disney expands 2019 Garden Rocks Concert Series, adds Sister Sledge and more

March 9-10: Glass Tiger “Don’t Forget Me (When I’m Gone)”Reservations for dining packages begin Dec. 13. Garden Rocks concert performances take place at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8 p.m. each night of the festival, and are included in regular park admission.
March 17-20: Simple Plan “Welcome to My Life”
March 28-29: Berlin featuring Terri Nunn “Take My Breath Away”
March 30-31: The Smithereens (NEW to Garden Rocks) “Top of the Pops”
April 3-4: Christopher Cross (NEW to Garden Rocks) “Sailing”
April 5-7: The Spinners “Working My Way Back to You”
April 12-13: Sister Sledge (NEW to Garden Rocks) “We Are Family”
April 17-19: Sister Hazel (NEW to Garden Rocks) “All For You”
April 20-21: Steven Curtis Chapman (NEW) “Cinderella”
April 22-23: TobyMac (NEW) “The Elements”
April 24-26: Lonestar “Amazed”
April 27-30: The Orchestra starring former members of ELO “Evil Woman”
May 1-4: Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone “I’m Henry VIII I Am”
May 5-7: Don Felder, Formerly of the Eagles “Hotel California”
May 20-21: Colin Hay of Men at Work (NEW) “Who Can It Be Now?”
