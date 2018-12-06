The Heard

Thursday, December 6, 2018

Disney expands 2019 Garden Rocks Concert Series, adds Sister Sledge and more

Posted By on Thu, Dec 6, 2018 at 3:42 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
Disney announced this morning that Epcot's Garden Rocks Concert Series will be expanding to seven days a week, which means the 2019 festivities will now span 90 days and feature over 270 concerts.

Over the next few weeks more acts will be announced, but so far here's the full lineup:
March 9-10: Glass Tiger “Don’t Forget Me (When I’m Gone)”
March 17-20: Simple Plan “Welcome to My Life”
March 28-29: Berlin featuring Terri Nunn “Take My Breath Away”
March 30-31: The Smithereens (NEW to Garden Rocks) “Top of the Pops”
April 3-4: Christopher Cross (NEW to Garden Rocks) “Sailing”
April 5-7: The Spinners “Working My Way Back to You”
April 12-13: Sister Sledge (NEW to Garden Rocks) “We Are Family”
April 17-19: Sister Hazel (NEW to Garden Rocks) “All For You”
April 20-21: Steven Curtis Chapman (NEW) “Cinderella”
April 22-23: TobyMac (NEW) “The Elements”
April 24-26: Lonestar “Amazed”
April 27-30: The Orchestra starring former members of ELO “Evil Woman”
May 1-4: Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone “I’m Henry VIII I Am”
May 5-7: Don Felder, Formerly of the Eagles “Hotel California”
May 20-21: Colin Hay of Men at Work (NEW) “Who Can It Be Now?”
Reservations for dining packages begin Dec. 13. Garden Rocks concert performances take place at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8 p.m. each night of the festival, and are included in regular park admission.

