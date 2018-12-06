The Heard

Thursday, December 6, 2018

Country star Thomas Rhett to play Orlando in fall 2019

Posted By on Thu, Dec 6, 2018 at 2:59 PM

Country superstar Thomas Rhett has announced dates for his 2019 "Long Hot Summer" tour set for mid-next year, and there's a mega-size show in the City Beautiful on his itinerary.

Rhett's had a big year: releasing hit album Life Changes in September, touring behind the album, and just yesterday taping an appearance on Sesame Street with his whole family.

Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins play the Amway Center on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 7.
