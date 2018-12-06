Thursday, December 6, 2018
Country star Thomas Rhett to play Orlando in fall 2019
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Dec 6, 2018 at 2:59 PM
click image
Country superstar Thomas Rhett
-
Photo via Ticketmaster/Facebook
has announced dates for his 2019 "Long Hot Summer" tour set for mid-next year, and there's a mega-size show in the City Beautiful on his itinerary.
Rhett's had a big year: releasing hit album Life Changes
in September, touring behind the album, and just yesterday taping an appearance on Sesame Street
with his whole family.
Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins play the Amway Center
on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 7.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: Thomas Rhett, Country, Singer, Tour, Concert, Show, Image, Video