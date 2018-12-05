Tip Jar

Friday, December 7, 2018

Uncomfortable Brunch brings singles together with a screening of 'The Lobster'

Posted By on Fri, Dec 7, 2018 at 8:00 AM

With director Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest film, The Favourite, opening this week, now’s a good time to take another look at one of his earlier works, The Lobster. With each successive movie, Lanthimos’ UncomftoBrunch™ score goes down – Dogtooth, his first major film, is mightily uncomfortable to watch in a roomful of strangers; Killing of a Sacred Deer, while less so than Dogtooth, is much more squirmy than The Lobster, a story set in a dystopian future in which single people are rounded up and given one last chance to choose a mate, or else. Uncomfortability rating aside, seeing The Lobster on a large screen, with its lush forest setting and darting animal “actors,” is a good choice – and accompanied by brunch (bacon-ricotta-arugula frittata, balsamic-glazed Brussels sprouts, vegan maple pancakes) and drinks, even more so.

1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | facebook.com/uncomfortablebrunch | $10-$12

