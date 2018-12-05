Uncomfortable Brunch brings singles together with a screening of 'The Lobster'

click to enlarge
Photo via Element Pictures
With director Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest film, The Favourite,
opening this week, now’s a good time to take another look at one of his earlier works, The Lobster
. With each successive movie, Lanthimos’ UncomftoBrunch™ score goes down – Dogtooth
, his first major film, is mightily uncomfortable to watch in a roomful of strangers; Killing of a Sacred Deer
, while less so than Dogtooth
, is much more squirmy than The Lobster
, a story set in a dystopian future in which single people are rounded up and given one last chance to choose a mate, or else. Uncomfortability rating aside, seeing The Lobster
on a large screen, with its lush forest setting and darting animal “actors,” is a good choice – and accompanied by brunch (bacon-ricotta-arugula frittata, balsamic-glazed Brussels sprouts, vegan maple pancakes) and drinks, even more so.
1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | facebook.com/uncomfortablebrunch | $10-$12