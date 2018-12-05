Over a dozen Orlando restaurants converge on The Veranda to celebrate everything Sweet & Savory

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe Images

Consider the lowly peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Rich, salty peanuts complemented by sugary-sweet fruit – it’s the first introduction most of us have to the culinary wizardry that is an inspired sweet and savory pairing. Way more than the sum of its parts, each side intensifying the other, sweet and savory dishes are the most craveworthy of all. This event is designed to celebrate that marriage, offering tiny exquisite creations from more than a bakers’ dozen of local restaurants and bakeries, paired with cocktails especially crafted for the event. The genteel, leafy environs of the Veranda in Thornton Park host the evening, with DJ BMF spinning and the pitch-perfect strains of a cappella group Right on Key throughout the night. There’s even a candy bar so you can top your beverage exactly to your liking – nothing to get salty about.