Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 5, 2018

Tip Jar

Over a dozen Orlando restaurants converge on The Veranda to celebrate everything Sweet & Savory

Posted By on Wed, Dec 5, 2018 at 10:52 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE IMAGES
  • Photo via Adobe Images
Consider the lowly peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Rich, salty peanuts complemented by sugary-sweet fruit – it’s the first introduction most of us have to the culinary wizardry that is an inspired sweet and savory pairing. Way more than the sum of its parts, each side intensifying the other, sweet and savory dishes are the most craveworthy of all. This event is designed to celebrate that marriage, offering tiny exquisite creations from more than a bakers’ dozen of local restaurants and bakeries, paired with cocktails especially crafted for the event. The genteel, leafy environs of the Veranda in Thornton Park host the evening, with DJ BMF spinning and the pitch-perfect strains of a cappella group Right on Key throughout the night. There’s even a candy bar so you can top your beverage exactly to your liking – nothing to get salty about. 

Thursday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m. | The Veranda, 707 E. Washington St. | orlandoweeklytickets.com | $40-$65

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  •  Sweet & Savory @ The Veranda at Thornton Park

    • Thu., Dec. 6, 6 p.m. $35-$65
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rick Scott to finish out full term as Florida governor Read More

  2. Disney's latest character dining experience opens in two weeks, here's everything we know about it Read More

  3. Jerry Demings officially becomes Orange County's first African American mayor Read More

  4. Orlando Starflyer will allow a handful of lucky people to barf their way into 2019 Read More

  5. Marriott confirms new hotel tower 'The Cove' is headed to Disney World Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation