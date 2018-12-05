The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 5, 2018

The Heard

Jeff Carey brings his joystick and gamer keypad to Will's Pub for a night of sensory overload

Posted By on Wed, Dec 5, 2018 at 10:46 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA JEFF CAREY
  • Photo via Jeff Carey
A very welcome return for Baltimorean culture-jammer Jeff Carey after his apocalyptic turn in an expanded lineup of Japanese noise survivors Hijokaidan back in 2016. This time he’s playing Will’s Pub solo, but don’t think that lessens the sheer sensory overload of the night. A Jeff Carey set is eye- and ear-frying in the best ways. With a joystick and gamer keypad, Carey guides an all-out multi-level assault of blinding lights and writhing bit-noise tidal waves. The physicality of Carey seemingly in an arm-wrestling match with his equipment is something to witness as well. Joining him on Thursday are a who’s-who of local improvisational names, including a surprise appearance by Dan “Trotsky’s Watercooler” Reaves (also of Moonmen From Mars).

9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6 | with Alien Witch, Tom Boram, Trotsky’s Watercooler, Formaldehydra, Bacon Grease | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $7-$10

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Jeff Carey, Alien Witch, Tom Boram, Trotsky’s Watercooler, Formaldehydra, Bacon Grease @ Will's Pub

    • Thu., Dec. 6 $7-$10

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney's latest character dining experience opens in two weeks, here's everything we know about it Read More

  2. Orlando Starflyer will allow a handful of lucky people to barf their way into 2019 Read More

  3. Rick Scott to finish out full term as Florida governor Read More

  4. Marriott confirms new hotel tower 'The Cove' is headed to Disney World Read More

  5. Jerry Demings officially becomes Orange County's first African American mayor Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation