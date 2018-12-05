Jeff Carey brings his joystick and gamer keypad to Will's Pub for a night of sensory overload

click to enlarge Photo via Jeff Carey

A very welcome return for Baltimorean culture-jammer Jeff Carey after his apocalyptic turn in an expanded lineup of Japanese noise survivors Hijokaidan back in 2016. This time he’s playing Will’s Pub solo, but don’t think that lessens the sheer sensory overload of the night. A Jeff Carey set is eye- and ear-frying in the best ways. With a joystick and gamer keypad, Carey guides an all-out multi-level assault of blinding lights and writhing bit-noise tidal waves. The physicality of Carey seemingly in an arm-wrestling match with his equipment is something to witness as well. Joining him on Thursday are a who’s-who of local improvisational names, including a surprise appearance by Dan “Trotsky’s Watercooler” Reaves (also of Moonmen From Mars).