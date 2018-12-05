Wednesday, December 5, 2018
Blues Traveler to play Orlando next spring
No more runaround for veteran jam-band Blues Traveler
! The group have today announced the itinerary for the second leg of their "Accelerated Nation"
tour, set to resume in 2019. And their will be an Orlando show as part of it. Blues Traveler will be touring behind their 13th album Hurry Up & Hang Around.
Blues Traveler play the House of Blues
on Saturday, March 8, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 7.
