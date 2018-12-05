19 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, Dec. 5
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
Photo via Marc With a C/Facebook
Marc With a C
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, Dec. 6
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thursday Night Hang: Marco Bojorquez Band
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Friday, Dec. 7
Sohn Jamal
9 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Saturday, Dec. 8
Marc With a C's Annual Holiday Marathon Show
7 pm at The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park.
Music in the Library: Christine MacPhail
11 am at Hiawassee Branch Library, 7391 W. Colonial Drive.
Sunday, Dec. 9
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Bad Santa & The Angry Elves
5:30 pm at Maxine's on Shine, 337 N. Shine Ave.
Caleb Calloway
3 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
Children's Christmas Concert
11 am at Delaney Street Baptist Church, 1919 Delaney Ave.
Music in the Library: Nina Swope
2 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Monday, Dec. 10
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Florida Man
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday, Dec. 11
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
