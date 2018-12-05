The Heard

Wednesday, December 5, 2018

The Heard

19 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Dec 5, 2018 at 11:57 AM

click image Marc With a C - PHOTO VIA MARC WITH A C/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Marc With a C/Facebook
  • Marc With a C
Wednesday, Dec. 5
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Thursday, Dec. 6
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thursday Night Hang: Marco Bojorquez Band 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.

Friday, Dec. 7
Sohn Jamal 9 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.

Saturday, Dec. 8
Marc With a C's Annual Holiday Marathon Show 7 pm at The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park.
Music in the Library: Christine MacPhail 11 am at Hiawassee Branch Library, 7391 W. Colonial Drive.

Sunday, Dec. 9
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Bad Santa & The Angry Elves 5:30 pm at Maxine's on Shine, 337 N. Shine Ave.
Caleb Calloway 3 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
Children's Christmas Concert 11 am at Delaney Street Baptist Church, 1919 Delaney Ave.
Music in the Library: Nina Swope 2 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.



Monday, Dec. 10
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays 6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Florida Man 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Tuesday, Dec. 11
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.

