click image Photo via Sir Tom Jones/Facebook

What's new, pussycat? Well, let me tell you … classic Welsh crooner Sir Tom Jones has announced a tour of the South set for 2019, and Orlando won the lottery with a show set for May of next year.Jones has been treading the boards since the 1960s and is still going strong, releasing albums (the most recent being 2015's covers collection) and currently acting as a judge on the U.K.'s take onreality show. Tom Jones headlines the Dr. Phillips Center on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 7