Tuesday, December 4, 2018
SunRail will provide late southbound trains for select Orlando Magic games
By Lora Korpar
on Tue, Dec 4, 2018 at 2:58 PM
Orlando Magic fans in need of a ride home from the game have a new option this month, as the SunRail is providing a later southbound train on select home game nights.
On these select nights, the special southbound train will leave at 10:30 p.m. from the Church Street station.
The December dates are:
- Wednesday, Dec. 5
- Friday, Dec. 7
- Wednesday, Dec. 19
- Wednesday, Dec. 26
- Friday, Dec. 28.
For those traveling north, the northbound train will also be at Church Street station at 10:30 p.m. as usual.
For more information, click here.
