Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 4, 2018

Bloggytown

SunRail will provide late southbound trains for select Orlando Magic games

Posted By on Tue, Dec 4, 2018 at 2:58 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SUNRAIL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via SunRail/Facebook
Orlando Magic fans in need of a ride home from the game have a new option this month, as the SunRail is providing a later southbound train on select home game nights.

On these select nights, the special southbound train will leave at 10:30 p.m. from the Church Street station.

The December dates are:
  • Wednesday, Dec. 5
  • Friday, Dec. 7
  • Wednesday, Dec. 19
  • Wednesday, Dec. 26
  • Friday, Dec. 28.

For those traveling north, the northbound train will also be at Church Street station at 10:30 p.m. as usual.

For more information, click here.




Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mystery still surrounds two Magic Kingdom ride closures Read More

  2. Marriott confirms new hotel tower 'The Cove' is headed to Disney World Read More

  3. Disney's latest character dining experience opens in two weeks, here's everything we know about it Read More

  4. Jerry Demings officially becomes Orange County's first African American mayor Read More

  5. Ono Nightclub in downtown Orlando will close for good Jan. 2 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation