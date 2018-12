SunRail will provide late southbound trains for select Orlando Magic games

click to enlarge Photo via SunRail/Facebook

Wednesday, Dec. 5



Friday, Dec. 7



Wednesday, Dec. 19



Wednesday, Dec. 26



Friday, Dec. 28.



Orlando Magic fans in need of a ride home from the game have a new option this month, as the SunRail is providing a later southbound train on select home game nights.On these select nights, the special southbound train will leave at 10:30 p.m. from the Church Street station.The December dates are:For those traveling north, the northbound train will also be at Church Street station at 10:30 p.m. as usual.For more information, click here.