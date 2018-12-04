The Heard

Tuesday, December 4, 2018

Rob Zombie, Korn and more added to 2019 Welcome to Rockville lineup

Posted By on Tue, Dec 4, 2018 at 2:54 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ROB ZOMBIE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Rob Zombie/Facebook
Jacksonville's annual hard rock festival Welcome to Rockville has announced its 2019 lineup, featuring big names like Korn and Evanescence.

The ninth annual festival will be taking place at Metropolitan Park in Jacksonville on May 3-5, 2019.

Bands that will be performing include The Prodigy, Judas Priest, Bring Me the Horizon, Tool, Shinedown and more.

Here is the poster with the complete lineup:
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Welcome to Rockville/Facebook
Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 7 at 12 p.m. For more information, click here.



