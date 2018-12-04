Tuesday, December 4, 2018
Orlando Starflyer will allow a handful of lucky people to barf their way into 2019
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Dec 4, 2018 at 3:49 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Starflyer/Facebook
Without a doubt the most fitting way to wrap up this hell of a year is by spinning around a giant pole at 60 mph and involuntarily releasing an entire evening's worth of Buffalo Wild Wings from 425 feet in the air.
The Orlando Starflyer
, the tallest ride of its kind in the world, will randomly select 24 lucky souls to ride the attraction for free twice on New Year's Eve. All you you have to do is fill out a brief form
on their site between now and 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 26.
"The randomly selected flyers on the spectacular #StarDrop2019 will descend down to ring in The New Year before taking off on the first flight of 2019!" says the site.
Sick.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Tags: starflyer, NYE, giveaway, Image