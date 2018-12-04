More people took a Lyft to Ember than any other bar in Orlando in 2018

click to enlarge Photo via Ember/Facebook

The rideshare company Lyft announced the winners of their 2018 "Lyftie Awards" and Ember came out on top.Take that, CityWalk.Ember was deemed Orlando's most-visited-by-Lyft, quite the feat for a local bar competing with Universal and Disney-owned establishments.Lyft didn't release any specific numbers, so it's unclear by how much Ember outranked the rest, but their weekly Wine Down Wednesday is probably a solid factor.Other Orlando destinations that received the most Lyft drop-offs include:the Bahama Breeze on International Drive for most visited brunch restaurant, Mango's Tropical Cafe for most visited late night restaurant, and the Jay-Z and Beyoncé OTR II Tour for most visited concert. Camping World Stadium was the most visited concert venue, and Disney Springs received an "Only in Orlando" award (we have no idea what that means).