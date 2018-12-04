The Heard

Tuesday, December 4, 2018

Metal legends Cannibal Corpse to devour your soul this week at The Abbey

Posted By on Tue, Dec 4, 2018 at 4:27 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CANNIBAL CORPSE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Cannibal Corpse/Facebook
When no less than Sen. Bob Dole referenced Cannibal Corpse as a contributing factor in the downfall of American society back in 1995, the band’s blood-soaked reputation was cemented as death metal legends. Fast forward through several more influential albums and an appearance on Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, and Cannibal Corpse are still going strong in 2018. The Buffalo metal band, now based in death metal hub Tampa, are touring behind deluxe reissues of gory faves Gallery of Suicide and Bloodthirst as well as last year’s new album, Red Before Black. Make sure to come early for powerhouse openers Hate Eternal and the intimidating Harm’s Way.

with Hate Eternal, Harms Way, Thicket | Wednesday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m. | The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive | 407-704-6103 | abbeyorlando.com | $25

