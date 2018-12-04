Bloggytown

Tuesday, December 4, 2018

Hurricane Michael insurance losses top $4 billion

Posted By on Tue, Dec 4, 2018 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NOAA
  • Photo via NOAA
With nearly 130,000 claims filed, estimated insured losses from Hurricane Michael have topped $4 billion, according to numbers posted on the state Office of Insurance Regulation website.

As of Friday, 129,876 claims had been filed from the October storm, with estimated insured losses of $4.01 billion.

Most of the claims filed, 86,936, involved residential properties.

Bay County had the most claims, with 78,185. It was followed by Jackson County, with 12,996; Leon County, with 8,970; Gulf County, with 7,439; Gadsden County, with 5,472; and Calhoun County, with 3,830, according to the state numbers.



The Category 4 Hurricane Michael made landfall Oct. 10 in Mexico Beach in southeastern Bay County and caused massive damage in Panama City and areas such as Blountstown and Marianna as it barreled north into Georgia.

Tags: , , ,

