Queen with Adam Lambert will play two Florida shows next year

We see a little silhouetto of a man, and it's Adam Lambert.
Queen, with Lambert as their stand-in front man, is coming to the Amalie Arena Aug. 18, 2019 to perform their biggest hits in what will be their first Tampa Bay show ever. Sunrise will also be getting a performance the night before on Aug. 17.
Sorry, Orlando.
Tickets, starting at $45.75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday here.
The tour comes on the heels of the box office success of "Bohemian Rhapsody," the Freddie Mercury biopic. Mercury may be long gone, but original Queen band members Brian May and Roger Taylor still remain.
As for Lambert, the singer first performed with Queen in the 2009 American Idol finale. Since then, he's joined the band in 180 performances world-wide and will now fill Mercury's shoes on the North American tour, according to Queen's official website.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.