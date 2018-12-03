The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 3, 2018

The Gist

Comedian Ron White is coming to the Hard Rock Live in Orlando

Posted By on Mon, Dec 3, 2018 at 1:33 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TICKETMASTER
  • Photo via Ticketmaster
Ron "Tater Salad" White is going on tour, and he's making four tops here in Florida, including one in The City Beautiful.

The stand-up comedian behind the Blue Collar Comedy Tour is performing at the Hard Rock Live on Mar. 1 2019. He'll also makes appearances in Hollywood, Clearwater and Fort Pierce.

Tickets, starting at $47.50, can be found here.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mystery still surrounds two Magic Kingdom ride closures Read More

  2. A second Toy Story themed hotel confirmed to be in the works Read More

  3. UCF's on-campus lazy river project just got a $1 million boost from alumni Read More

  4. 'Iron Chef' contestant Roberto Treviño heading up new ceviche bar in Orlando Read More

  5. Florida's 2018 hurricane season will be remembered for Hurricane Michael Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation