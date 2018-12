Comedian Ron White is coming to the Hard Rock Live in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via Ticketmaster

Ron "Tater Salad" White is going on tour, and he's making four tops here in Florida, including one in The City Beautiful.The stand-up comedian behind the Blue Collar Comedy Tour is performing at the Hard Rock Live on Mar. 1 2019. He'll also makes appearances in Hollywood, Clearwater and Fort Pierce.Tickets, starting at $47.50, can be found here.