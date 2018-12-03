Monday, December 3, 2018
Comedian Ron White is coming to the Hard Rock Live in Orlando
Posted
By Paola Peralta
on Mon, Dec 3, 2018 at 1:33 PM
click to enlarge
Ron "Tater Salad" White is going on tour, and he's making four tops here in Florida, including one in The City Beautiful.
The stand-up comedian behind the Blue Collar Comedy Tour is performing at the Hard Rock Live on Mar. 1 2019. He'll also makes appearances in Hollywood, Clearwater and Fort Pierce.
Tickets, starting at $47.50, can be found here.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: Ron White, stand up comedy, the Hard Rock, Image