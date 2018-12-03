The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 3, 2018

The Heard

Band of the Week: Ootheca

Posted By on Mon, Dec 3, 2018 at 9:00 AM

SANDY HOLMES
  • Sandy Holmes

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Ootheca.

Ootheca is playing Dec. 7 at Will's Pub with Pictureplane, J.A.S.O.N., and Mother Juno.

Just the facts:

When did the band form?
2017

Who's in the band?
Brian Phillips: Computer, keyboards, vocals.



Currently available releases:
I'm slowly getting recorded versions of the live stuff finished but a few demos are up on ootheca.bandcamp.com. I also usually make a few one-off CDs to sell at shows.

Websites:
ootheca.bandcamp.com or worksbybrianphillips.com

Describe your sound in five words:
Paranoid, Desperate, Disgusted, Urgent, Beats.

Five questions:

What has been your most memorable show so far?
I've loved playing every show with everyone so far but I think maybe the most memorable was opening for Soft Kill (with Choir Boy and Volcanist) at Will's. I was satisfied with my set because it was super loud. It needs to be unbearably loud. And the projection of my visuals was huge.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
There's a great little cluster of acts here that I feel really lucky to play with so it's impossible to pick one, but I really like to play with Burnt Hair. I don't think we sound all that similar but I feel like the tones we're aiming for complement each other well.

What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
I haven't had people describe it to me that much but, compared to previous work, I've heard that it's a much more filth-ridden and blown-out industrial sound, similar to SPK or Throbbing Gristle. It's also been described as "loud and mechanical". Someone said it reminded her of the Hackers soundtrack. That's kind of funny but I can see that, maybe because of The Prodigy's "Voodoo People" on there and because of the influence jungle and techno has had on this work.

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
I've only played music in Central Florida so I don't really think I have any points of comparison. But I do think it's pretty hard to make your art or music career sustainable here and that has a way of forcing artists to be inventive and also bonds them together.

Any big news to share?
Nothing big at the moment. I'm just trying to make time to produce recordings and play shows at the same time. Also, U.S. Border Patrol agents shot a bunch of tear gas at asylum seeking migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

More by Jason Ferguson

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 'Iron Chef' contestant Roberto Treviño heading up new ceviche bar in Orlando Read More

  2. Early recount totals show little change in Florida races for governor, Senate Read More

  3. The Nook screens two films from Mel Brooks' best year ever Read More

  4. Rick Scott will recuse himself from certifying the recount results in the Florida Senate race Read More

  5. Rihanna backs Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and Amendment 4 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation