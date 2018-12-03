Band of the Week: Ootheca

Welcome to Orlando Weekly
's "Band of the Week
." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Ootheca
.
Ootheca is playing Dec. 7 at Will's Pub with Pictureplane, J.A.S.O.N., and Mother Juno.
Just the facts:
When did the band form?
2017
Who's in the band?
Brian Phillips: Computer, keyboards, vocals.
Currently available releases:
I'm slowly getting recorded versions of the live stuff finished but a few demos are up on ootheca.bandcamp.com
. I also usually make a few one-off CDs to sell at shows.
Websites:
ootheca.bandcamp.com
or worksbybrianphillips.com
Describe your sound in five words:
Paranoid, Desperate, Disgusted, Urgent, Beats.
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
I've loved playing every show with everyone so far but I think maybe the most memorable was opening for Soft Kill (with Choir Boy and Volcanist) at Will's. I was satisfied with my set because it was super loud. It needs to be unbearably loud. And the projection of my visuals was huge.
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
There's a great little cluster of acts here that I feel really lucky to play with so it's impossible to pick one, but I really like to play with Burnt Hair. I don't think we sound all that similar but I feel like the tones we're aiming for complement each other well.
What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
I haven't had people describe it to me that much but, compared to previous work, I've heard that it's a much more filth-ridden and blown-out industrial sound, similar to SPK or Throbbing Gristle. It's also been described as "loud and mechanical". Someone said it reminded her of the Hackers soundtrack. That's kind of funny but I can see that, maybe because of The Prodigy's "Voodoo People" on there and because of the influence jungle and techno has had on this work.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
I've only played music in Central Florida so I don't really think I have any points of comparison. But I do think it's pretty hard to make your art or music career sustainable here and that has a way of forcing artists to be inventive and also bonds them together.
Any big news to share?
Nothing big at the moment. I'm just trying to make time to produce recordings and play shows at the same time. Also, U.S. Border Patrol agents shot a bunch of tear gas at asylum seeking migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.